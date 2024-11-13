Yugata Tanabe's Tantei no Shikigami Manga Ends With 3rd Volume

Manga about supernatural detective launched in September 2023

Tantei no Shikigami

Shikigami of Detective

is listing the third compiled book volume of's) manga as the final volume. The manga's second and third volume will simultaneously ship on January 10.

The manga's mysterious tale centers on a skilled sorcerer detective with a bad attitude named Nanato, a cute and strong shikigami doll taking the form of a human named Yachiyo, and Tsuzuku, a good-natured high school boy who asks for their help to find his missing younger sister.

Tanabe launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype web manga site in September 2023.

Tanabe's The Splendid Work of a Monster Maid ( Kaibutsu Maid no Kareinaru Oshigoto ) manga ended in May 2022. Tanabe launched the manga on the Comic Newtype web manga site in April 2020, and Kadokawa published the fifth and final volume in July 2022. Yen Press published the manga's fifth volume in English in June 2023.



