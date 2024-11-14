Nano, Madkid Launch Joint Concert Tour in N. America in January-February 2025

Tour to have 7 performances in the U.S., 2 performances in Canada, 2 performances in Mexico

The official X (formerly Twitter ) accounts for singer Nano and vocal/dance unit MADKID revealed on Wednesday that they will hold a joint concert tour in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from January to February 2025. The tour is titled " NANO 's DO OR DIE!! Rock Your Heart Out in North America & MADKID 's Rising Live 2025 Tour."

【🎊 North American tour to be held🎊】



北米ツアー開催決定‼️



NANO's DO OR DIE!! Rock Your Heart Out in North America & MADKID's Rising Live 2025 Tour



Starring: NANO, MADKID



Tickets available online

From Nov 15 Fri. 9AM (LOCAL TIME)

Purchase URL: TBA pic.twitter.com/j51eIwhGFb — NANO STAFF (@nanotomostaff) November 12, 2024

The tweet above shows the venues and dates for the joint tour. The tour includes seven performances in the United States, two performances in Canada, and two performances in Mexico.

Nano was born in New York, and is a bilingual singer and musician. Nano debuted in 2012, and Nano 's debut album, nanoir , ranked #10 on the Oricon weekly album chart. The singer's third album, Rock On , ranked #6 on the Oricon weekly album charts in its first week in January 2015. Nano has performed theme songs for such anime as Phi-Brain - Puzzle of God: The Orpheus Order , Btooom! , Arpeggio of Blue Steel , Magical Warfare , M3 the dark metal , Aria the Scarlet Ammo Double A , Magical Girl Raising Project , Conception , Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- , and Kemurikusa .

MADKID has performed theme songs for all three seasons of The Rising of The Shield Hero anime that have aired, and has also performed theme songs for Beast Tamer ; Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre ; Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero ; Sasaki and Peeps ; Tadaima, Okaeri ; and Haigakura .