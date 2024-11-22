Square Enix's Ember Storia Strategy RPG Launches on November 27

Square Enix announced on Friday that its new free-to-play "strategic RPG" smartphone game Ember Storia will release for iOS and Android devices, as well as on PC via DMM Games , on November 27. Square Enix is also streaming a "final trailer" that features 20-year-old singer cono's song "ROSIN."

Yūsuke Kozaki ( Fire Emblem Awakening , Fire Emblem Fates , No More Heroes ) is designing the characters. Masashi Hamauzu ( Final Fantasy XIII , Final Fantasy VII Remake ) is composing the music. Benny Matsuyama is writing the game's story. Motoi Yūki (Crystal of Reunion) is producing the game, and Orange Cube is developing the game.

The game's initial cast list includes Minami Takahashi , Ayana Taketatsu , Aya Endō , Kenshō Ono , Yūichi Nakamura , Mariya Ise , and Kōki Uchiyama .

The game is set in Rengoku, a world born after the destruction of many worlds. In this world that seems to reject humanity itself, many powers have formed, including the "Embers," warriors from another hellish world, and the massive airship Anima Arca.

