Voice Actor Eiji Yanagisawa Dies at 57

Talent agencyannounced on November 20 that voice actordied on November 12 from a brainstem hemorrhage. He was 57.

In anime, Yanagisawa's roles include Danroku in Getter Robo: Armageddon , Gunbiker and Zapper Zaku in SD Gundam Force , Takayanagi in Genshiken , Genzō in Naruto , Elk's father in Arc the Lad , Okabe-sensei in The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya , Worm the Trailmon in Digimon Frontier , Kazuto's father in The World of Narue , Prof. Ulen Hibiki in Mobile Suit Gundam Seed , and Kenichi's father in Ninja Hattori , among others. He played many background roles in such anime as Grappler Baki Maximum Tournament , Eat-Man , the Code Geass franchise, Detective Conan , Black Jack , The Big O , and KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple .

In video games, Yanagisawa played Warlock Roland in Tales of Xillia and Tales of Xillia 2 , Romano in Tales of Zestiria , and Genzō in Naruto : Ultimate Ninja , among others.

He also dubbed roles in Western shows and films such as The World Is Not Enough , Lethal Weapon 3 , Stargate Atlantis, CSI: NY , and CSI: Miami , among others.



Source: Production Baobab