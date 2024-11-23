News
Voice Actor Eiji Yanagisawa Dies at 57
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
In anime, Yanagisawa's roles include Danroku in Getter Robo: Armageddon, Gunbiker and Zapper Zaku in SD Gundam Force, Takayanagi in Genshiken, Genzō in Naruto, Elk's father in Arc the Lad, Okabe-sensei in The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, Worm the Trailmon in Digimon Frontier, Kazuto's father in The World of Narue, Prof. Ulen Hibiki in Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, and Kenichi's father in Ninja Hattori, among others. He played many background roles in such anime as Grappler Baki Maximum Tournament, Eat-Man, the Code Geass franchise, Detective Conan, Black Jack, The Big O, and KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple.
In video games, Yanagisawa played Warlock Roland in Tales of Xillia and Tales of Xillia 2, Romano in Tales of Zestiria, and Genzō in Naruto: Ultimate Ninja, among others.
He also dubbed roles in Western shows and films such as The World Is Not Enough, Lethal Weapon 3, Stargate Atlantis, CSI: NY, and CSI: Miami, among others.
Source: Production Baobab