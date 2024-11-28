'Babies of Bread' Anime Short's Trailer Unveils More Cast, December 6 Net Debut

Japanese company CHOCOLATE Inc. , (live-action film Mondays/See You “This” Week! , Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 's Total Concentration exhibition, production and publicity for Dark Gathering anime) debuted the full trailer for its anime film short " Babies of Bread " (" Pan no Aka-chan ") on Thursday. The trailer announces three more cast members and the film's December 6 premiere on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter ).

Yui Ogura , Yūto Uemura , and Naomi Ōzora play Cream Bun Baby 2, 3, and 4, respectively. Kana Hanazawa is not only playing the role of Cream Bun Baby 1 as previously announced, but also the bakery's owner. The trailer above indicates that the cast members for Baguette Baby, Donut Baby, and Croissant Baby have yet to be revealed.

The anime is set in a bakery in the middle of the city, and will center on "baby bread" characters, including Cream Bun, Baguette, Donut, and Croissant as they attempt to thwart a burglar.

Haruka Ichikawa is directing the anime as their directorial debut, and R!k! is designing the characters. Kanta Mochida is directing the CG, and is also serving as CG animator alongside Makoto Kubota and Daiki Yamada . Takao Ogi is composing the anime's music. Fuko Noda and Sui Kurakami are the animation producers.

CHOCOLATE Inc. is also producing the KILLTUBE anime film, with a planned release for spring 2026.