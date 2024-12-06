Pokémon TV YouTube Channel Adds Pokémon Anime

1st 6 dubbed episodes ofstream with more to come

The Pokémon Company International began streaming the first six English-dubbed episodes of the Pokémon anime ( Pokémon - Indigo League ) on the new Pokémon TV YouTube channel on Friday. The channel will add more episodes in the coming days and months.

The channel, based on the discontinued Pokémon TV app, was created on September 16.

The Pokémon TV app ended service on March 28. Anime from the franchise continued to stream on Netflix , Prime Video, Hulu , YouTube , and other platforms.

Pokémon TV launched in 2010 as a free video service to watch content from the franchise . It was available through the web browser, the app store, Google Play , Prime Video, Roku, and the Nintendo eShop.

Netflix will stream the second season of the Pokémon Horizons: The Series anime, titled Pokémon Horizons: The Series —The Search for Laqua , on February 7, 2025.

The Pokémon Company had originally announced that the anime would debut on Netflix in the U.S. on February 23, but the series debuted instead on March 7. The second part began streaming on May 10. The third part premiered on August 9. The fourth part began streaming on November 22.



