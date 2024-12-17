Marvel, Toho Announce Godzilla vs. Fantastic Four Crossover Comic

1st of 6 one-shots ships on March 19 to set stage for next summer's Godzilla and Marvel limited series

Marvel announced on Tuesday that it is teaming up with TOHO International to release the crossover Godzilla vs. Fantastic Four one-shot comic, written by Ryan North and illustrated by John Romita Jr. This first Godzilla vs. issue goes on sale on March 19.

Image via Marvel

The company describes the story:

In GODZILLA VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #1, witness a threat never before seen as King Ghidorah descends upon the Earth with the Power Cosmic as Galactus' newest herald! Can the Fantastic Four stop him from destroying New York along with the rest of the planet? It's a city smashing spectacular as Godzilla with the help of the Silver Surfer join forces to stop the world from certain annihilation! A must-have for Marvel and Godzilla fans alike!

Variant covers will also be available featuring the work of Mark Bagley, Nick Bradshaw, and Lee Garbett.

The comic is the first in the Godzilla vs. series of six one-shots that see Godzilla face off against Marvel heroes including Spider-Man, Hulk, the X-Men and Thor. Each one-shot is "set in different eras of Godzilla and Marvel Comics . The one-shots will pave the way for an epic Godzilla and Marvel limited series, launching this summer." The other talent involved in the project include Jason Aaron, Fabian Nicieza , Joe Kelly , Gerry Duggan , Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Aaron Kuder.

Marvel Comics and Tsuburaya Productions launched the ULTRAMAN X AVENGERS mini-comic series on August 14.

Marvel's previous Japanese print collaborations include Kodansha 's Magazine "Marvel" Manga Award in 2017 and 2018, Kazuki Takahashi 's " Secret Reverse " and other one-shot manga (2019), Sanshirō Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi 's Deadpool: Samurai manga (2020), Nao Fuji's Marvel Meow series (2021), powered suits designed by Eiichi Shimizu for the Tech-On Avengers comic series (2021), three Ultraman limited series in 2020-2022 with a Marvel/Ultraman crossover event planned, and Viz 's Marvel Comics : A Manga Tribute collection (2023). Takahashi presented the above image of Iron Man and Spider-Man in 2019.

Source: Marvel