Yandere Dark Elf Anime's Video Reveals Cast, Staff, April 2025 TV Premiere

WWWave Corporation unveiled the new promotional video and visual for television anime of Nakanosora 's Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World! ( Chotto Dake Ai ga Omoi Dark Elf ga Isekai Kara Oikakete Kita ) manga on Friday. The video reveals the cast members and April 2025 television premiere date for the anime.

The cast members include:

Minami Takahashi as Mariabelle



Rie Kawamura as Hinata Sunohara



Kyouka Maruyama as Sakura Mochida



Ayumi Mano as Mei



Hinako Takahashi as Cecile



Toshikatsu Tokoro ( Plus-Sized Elf ) is directing the anime at Elias . Yūki Takabayashi ( Plus-Sized Elf ) is in charge of series composition. Kazuhiko Tamura ( RIN-NE , Why the Hell are You Here, Teacher!? ) is designing the characters. Manami Koyama is the art designer, while Koichi Furukawa is the color designer. Yoshikazu Miyagawa is the director of photography, while Keisuke Yanagi is in charge of editing. Chihiro Endō is composing the music, while Hajima Takakuwa is the sound director.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga under its Ghost Ship imprint, and will release the first compiled book volume on October 8. Seven Seas Entertainment describes the manga:

Sunohara Hinata thought defeating the evil overlord and returning to high school in Japan marked the end of his otherworldly adventures. But when Mariabell, his first and most fervent ally from the magical realm, follows him home, his daily life takes a fantastical turn. Just a month after his return, Mariabell, a dark elf with a passionate and slightly obsessive love, declares they're meant to be together forever. Now, Hinata must navigate the halls of high school while living with a magically jealous girlfriend who takes “school crush” to a whole new level. Join them as they tackle life's unexpected twists in this exhilarating rom-com adventure!

Nakanosora launched the manga in Takeshobo 's Web Comic Gamma Plus service in 2021. Takeshobo published the manga's third compiled book volume on September 6.

WWWave Corporation launched the Deregula anime label in June 2023 to begin producing anime of other companies' IPs. Previously, WWWave Corporation had been focused on producing anime based on its own original manga. The company plans to release four new animated titles a year under the Deregula label while also continuing to produce its AnimeFesta titles at the same pace of at least four titles per year. Yandere Dark Elf is Deregula 's first announced anime.

WWWave Corporation was established in 2010, and the company has since launched the digital manga site ComicFesta and its wwwave comics brand. The company produces more adult-oriented manga with boys-love and mature romance. The company also has the shōnen label Trahison featuring manga with shōnen themes and "a large splash of fan service ."

WWWave Corporation also owns the AnimeFesta programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 30 manga from ComicFesta in the past six years, with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online.

WWWave Corporation releases many of these anime titles in English on its Coolmic website. Coolmic also releases manga in English from the company.

