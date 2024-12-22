Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists in Video

The staff for the Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga , the second cours of the Blue Exorcist franchise 's new anime, announced on Sunday during Jump Festa its new theme song artists. The band amazarashi perform the opening theme song "Tsūkaku" (Sense of Pain), and Shiyui performs the ending theme song "Overlap." The below video previews both songs.

New cast includes Daisuke Namikawa as young Shiro Fujimoto, Miyu Irino as Rick Lincoln, and Ryō Hirohashi as Jenny Kal.

The anime will premiere on January 4 at 12:30 a.m. JST (effectively, January 5) on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV before airing on other networks.

franchise

cours

cours

Ao no Exorcist: Yuki no Hate-hen

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga

cours

The's new anime will have two(quarter of a year). The firsttitled) began airing on October 5.is the secondis streaming the anime as it airs.

Returning staff members include director Daisuke Yoshida , scriptwriter Toshiya Ono , character designer and chief animation director Yurie Oohigashi , and composers Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano .

The anime is the sequel to the Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga anime, which premiered in Japan on January 6. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streams an English dub .

Katō launched the Blue Exorcist manga in Jump SQ. in 2009. The manga went on hiatus in July 2021, and resumed in May 2022. The manga has more than 25 million copies in circulation.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Raised by Father Fujimoto, a famous exorcist, Rin Okumura never knew his real father. One day a fateful argument with Father Fujimoto forces Rin to face a terrible truth—the blood of the demon lord Satan runs in Rin's veins! Rin swears to defeat Satan, but doing that means entering the mysterious True Cross Academy and becoming an exorcist himself. Can Rin fight demons and keep his infernal bloodline a secret? It won't be easy, especially when drawing his father's sword releases the demonic power within him!

The manga inspired a 25-episode television anime series in 2011, and the Blue Exorcist: Kuro Runs Away From Home OAV also premiered in 2011. The Blue Exorcist movie then premiered in Japan in December 2012. The Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga television anime premiered in 2017 and aired for 12 episodes.

The franchise also includes several novels and a series of stage plays.