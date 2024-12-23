News
Spider-Man: Octo-Girl Manga Ends on January 7
posted on by Alex Mateo
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes manga duo debuted manga in June 2023
Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ revealed on Tuesday in the 31st chapter of Spider-Man: Octo-Girl (Spider-Man: Octopus Girl), the spinoff manga of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film by My Hero Academia: Vigilantes manga duo Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court, that the series will end with its next chapter on January 7.
The manga debuted in Shonen Jump+ in June 2023. Shueisha published the manga's third compiled book volume on November 1.
The manga's story begins when iconic villain Doctor Octopus falls into a coma. When he awakens, he finds himself inhabiting the body of Japanese middle schooler Otoha Okutamiya.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a sequel to the 2018 CG animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The film opened in June 2023. LiSA performs the theme song "REALiZE" for the Japanese dub of the film.
Source: Shonen Jump+