Spider-Man: Octo-Girl Manga Ends on January 7

Spider-Man: Octo-Girl

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

that the series will end with its next chapter on January 7.

The manga debuted in Shonen Jump+ in June 2023. Shueisha published the manga's third compiled book volume on November 1.

The manga's story begins when iconic villain Doctor Octopus falls into a coma. When he awakens, he finds himself inhabiting the body of Japanese middle schooler Otoha Okutamiya.

Viz Media licensed the manga.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a sequel to the 2018 CG animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse . The film opened in June 2023. LiSA performs the theme song "REALiZE" for the Japanese dub of the film.

Source: Shonen Jump+