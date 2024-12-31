The irregular at magic high school Anime's New Film Opens 'Next Winter'

Aniplex announced on Wednesday that the Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Yotsuba Keishō-hen ( The irregular at magic high school : Yotsuba Succession Arc) anime film will open "next winter."

Aniplex also posted a 2025 New Year's greeting video for The irregular at magic high school franchise .

Tsutomu Satou 's The irregular at magic high school ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008, and ended with the 32nd volume in September 2020. Two sequels shipped in October 2020 and January 2021.

The irregular at magic high school TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , premiered in October 2020 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime franchise also includes the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017. The Honor Student at Magic High School manga inspired a 13-episode TV anime that premiered in July 2021.

The irregular at magic high school anime's third television season premiered on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 on April 5. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired with English subtitles, and it also began streaming the English dub .

Yen Press publishes the original The irregular at magic high school light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga.

Source: Press release





