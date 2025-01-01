Kengan Ashura Manga Writer Yabako Sandrovich to Start New Series

Sandrovich confirms he is making a new manga

The official YouTube channel of Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app started streaming a video on December 27, and it teased a new series by manga creator Yabako Sandrovich .

Note: The below video does not have English subtitles

The video features the judging of the manga entries for Manga ONE 's "Battle Comic Award" by Sandrovich. Starting at 4:19 in the video below, the onscreen text reads, "Before judging the Newcomer Award, there is a meeting about a new series, the fifth one with an original story [by Sandrovich]." Sandrovich and Kengan Ashura manga editor Shō Kobayashi proceed to discuss and test what seems to be a certain mixed martial arts (MMA) move. (The video notes that Sandrovich has experience in karate, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and mixed martial arts, while his editor placed third in a national competition for full contact karate during high school.)

As Sandrovich and his editor move to another location to start judging the manga entries, the camera operator asks Sandrovich about the new manga, to which he confirmed.

Sandrovich launched themanga with's illustrations in theapp in 2012 and ended the series in August 2018, but a new arc titled launched in theapp in January 2019.

The first season of Kengan Ashura 's anime adaptation premiered on Netflix globally in July 2019, and its second part debuted on Netflix that October. The second season's first part debuted on Netflix in September 2023, and the second part debuted on August 15.

Sandrovich and MAAM , a then-relatively new manga artist, launched the How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? ( Dumbbell Nan-Kilo Moteru? or How much heavy dumbbells can you lift? ) manga on Shogakukan 's web manga site Ura Sunday and in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in 2016. Shogakukan published the manga's 20th compiled book volume on August 19. Seven Seas licensed the manga and published the 16th volume in English on December 10. The manga's anime adaptation premiered in July 2019, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Sandrovich and MAAM then launched the ongoing ST✰R: Strike it Rich ( Isshō Senkin ) manga on Manga ONE in 2023. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth volume on December 12. Comikey publishes the manga in English digitally.