Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos Game Streams New Gameplay Trailer

Idea Factory International revealed a new overview trailer on Monday for the motorcycle action game Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos .

The game will launch physically and digitally for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch in the West on January 28, 2025.

The company describes the game:

This dimension is different from Gamindustri... A vast number of distinct Dogoos are appearing and threatening to cover the land. To escape from this otherworldly realm, a lone rider surveys the mysterious world in search of an exit.

The game will get a "Magazine Edition" that includes the physical game, an artbook, poster set, sticker set, official soundtack, reversible cover sleeve, exclusive trading card, and in-game costumes.

Image courtesy of Idea Factory International

The deluxe edition of the game includes a digital art book, the soundtrack, and a costume set for the characters in-game. The costume set will also be available to purchase as a separate DLC on launch.

Players take control of six different playable characters on a motorcycle and collect Dogoos, who have been let loose on 15 different stages. The game features English and Japanese audio and English, French, and Spanish (Spain) text.

The game debuted in Japan on June 27.