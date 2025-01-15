×
Miko Mitsuki Launches New Series in February

posted on by Anita Tai
Battle action romance series Hana to Meoto -Taishо̄ Dekiai Otogi Zо̄shi- to launch on February 15

The February 14 issue of Shogakukan's Sho-Comi X magazine announced on Wednesday that Miko Mitsuki will launch a new series Hana to Meoto -Taishо̄ Dekiai Otogi Zо̄shi- (Hana and Meoto - Taisho Doting Fairytale-) in the March 15 issue on February 15.

ghtgywhaqaaiskn
Image via Sho-comi's X/Twitter account
© Miko Mitsuki, Shogakukan

The same issue featured a reprint of the original one-shot that debuted in Shogakukan's digital magazine &Flower ahead of the serialization's debut on February 15.

The series is a battle action romance following the newlyweds Yonaga and Hibana. The story takes place in a world where humans and demons co-exist.

Mitsuki ended the Shōnen Bride -Dansō Reijō to Kuro Shosei- (Boy Bride -The Cross-Dressing Lady and Black Student-) series with the tenth and final compiled book volume on August 26.

Mitsuki launched the manga as a one-shot in Shogakukan's Sho-ComiX magazine in January 2020. The manga started its full serialization in Sho-ComiX in May 2020, until the series moved to Sho-Comi in March 2023.

Mitsuki (Momo Lover, Love Knife, Angelique Retour ~Secret Side~) ended the Teito Hatsukoi Shinjū manga in November 2020. The manga launched in Sho-Comi in December 2016. The manga published a side story chapter in the "February 14" issue of Sho-ComiX in January 2021.

Mitsuki launched the Honey Blood manga in Sho-Comi in 2008. The series' second and final volume shipped in 2010. Viz Media released the manga under its Shojo Beat line.

Source: Sho-Comi X February 14 issue

