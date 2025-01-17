Kamitsubaki City Regenerate Game Delayed to March 13

Visual novel originally slated for release on February 20 for Switch, Steam

Image via Kamitsubaki City Regenerate website ©KAMITSUBAKI STUDIO, all rights reserved.

Kamitsubaki City Regenerate

annonunced on Friday that thevisual novel has been delayed from February 20 to March 13 so that it can improve the game's quality.

The Kamitsubaki City Regenerate game's and the Kamitsubaki City Virtual Reality game share the same story. The former has a visual novel presentation while the latter has a 3D style.

Kamitsubaki Studio will release Kamitsubaki City Regenerate/Virtual Reality in English. Regenerate will launch on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam . Kamitsubaki Studio describes the games:

In a world parallel to our own resides the city of Kamitsubaki. One day, the player, an "Observer," is summoned to this ill-fated world. There, they meet a girl named Kafu, and set out on a quest with her to save the world from its impending doom.

Kamitsubaki Studio 's Kamitsubaki-Shi Kensetsu-chū. ( Kamitsubaki City Under Construction ) project is inspring a television anime adaptation in 2025.

Kamitsubaki Studio and PIEDPIPER are credited for the original work and planning production. Sōki Tsukishima ( Root Double -Before Crime * After Days- light novel's story and original scenario) is in charge of the world view setting, original scenario, and is also the supervisor. Kōdai Kakimoto ( BanG Dream! series director) is directing the anime at SMDE , and is also in charge of series scripts. PALOW. is designing the characters.

Members of the virtual artist group V.W.P (Virtual Witch Phenomenon) are the project's voice cast members.

The project's story is about exploring the hidden mysteries of the virtual city called "Kamitsubaki City" and restoring order and peace to the city.

Kamitsubaki Studio has been developing the user-participation project since 2019, with a community of over 20,000 users in alternate reality game and "table-talk" role-playing game experiences. The story unravels the mysteries hidden in the virtual city of Kamitsubaki, leading to the restoration of order and peace on its streets.

The project's Kamitsubaki-Shi Kyōsō-chū ( Kamitsubaki City Ensemble ) rhythm game debuted on iOS, Android, PC via Steam , Switch, and PlayStation 5 on August 29.

Source: Press release via Gematsu





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.