Seven Seas Licenses Winter Wolf, Magic Maker -How to Create Magic in Another World-, 4 More Titles
posted on by Anita Tai
Also licensed: I Can't Stand Being Your Childhood Friend, Sacrifice of My Manly Soul, more
Seven Seas announced the following licenses on Wednesday:Title: Winter Wolf
Creator(s): Soonmu, Cheong Yong, Rubyche
Release Date: September 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
When a dangerous revolt claims the lives of her family, Lysithea Hilenaire Del Arman employs the broker Taron Cardis to help her escape the kingdom. While their relationship is strictly transactional and filled with plenty of bickering, an unexpected snowstorm leaves the two of them stranded in an eerie, abandoned mansion. With only each other to rely on, can they survive the cold and continue their escape, or will a burning desire lead them down a more dangerous path?
Title: Magic Maker -How to Create Magic in Another World-
Creator(s): Kazuki Kaburagi, Tomozō Nishioka, Kururi
Release Date: September 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
Little Shion has a secret: he's the reincarnation of a man from another world who died longing for magic! Hoping that he might at last harness the power of magic in this new world, he finds that magic doesn't exist here either. But when Shion visits a lake with his sister, he witnesses a mysterious phenomenon that seems like the magic he yearns for! If magic does not exist, can he make it himself?
Title: I Can't Stand Being Your Childhood Friend
Creator(s): An Momose
Release Date: October 2025 (volume 1, Boys Love label)
Summary:
Aoi and Ryouta have been friends for as long as they can remember, so when it comes time to head off to college, it only makes sense for them to room together! Practically joined at the hip, they are convinced that their relationship will stay the same forever...until one day, Aoi wakes up to find Ryouta leaning in to kiss him! Now Aoi must unpack this bewildering development, but he just can't seem to forget Ryouta's touch...
Title: Sacrifice of My Manly Soul
Creator(s): Soutsu Hasebe
Release Date: August 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
Sixteen-year-old Toudou Jun's world is flipped upside down when he's forced to enroll in an all-girls school to pay off his family's staggering four-billion-yen debt. The twist? The student council is secretly made up of boys in the same predicament. Exposing their true identities would mean social annihilation, but sticking around might be even worse...!
Title: I'm Running for Crown Princess, but All I Want is a Steady Paycheck!
Creator(s): Yuuri Seo, Makana Watari, Okaya
Release Date: September 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
Therese, the daughter of an impoverished marquis, works hard day and night to save every penny she can just to scrape by. One day, she's offered a chance to change her status and situation—by competing to become the next royal consort. Therese hesitates, unsure that someone as poor as herself could ever be a consort, and decides to decline the opportunity. That is until she learns that just being a candidate could lead to a high-paying position as a lady-in-waiting! Determined to take the chance, she decides to go for it. But when she arrives at the castle, she realizes that this competition is way more cut-throat than she anticipated! Can Therese's down-to-earth attitude keep her safe and above the fray? Or will this contest cost her everything?
Title: BOSS, BXTCH, BABY
Creator(s): Dacto
Release Date: December 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
Hojin Koo has found himself in quite a predicament. First, he's chased by a dangerous gang of loan sharks seeking payment for a loan his lying brother took out before disappearing. With no money to pay them back, Hojin braces for the death blow until suddenly, he's rescued by a mysterious group of people in suits. Then, when he comes to, he's face to face with a former one-night stand who presents a crazy proposition: become the man's boy toy, and Hojin's loan will be completely paid off. Hojin wrestles with such an offer but eventually agrees to the unhinged corporate heir's conditions for one year.
At first, it seems that he's nothing more than a pet and plaything for the wealthy man, but the more time he spends with him, the more Hojin sees a lonely man. As they grow closer and feelings change, will the two find comfort in each other? Or is this just the start of bad decisions for Hojin?
Source: Press release