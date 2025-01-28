Live-Action Otonari Complex Series Reveals Trailer, More Cast

Manami Igashira, Kita Komagine, Ryōya Nagano, Kōya Matsudai, Mariya Nagao, more join cast

The official website for the live-action series of Saku Nonomura 's Otonari Complex manga revealed a new trailer and more cast members for the series on Wednesday.

The new cast members include:

Manami Igashira as Fumi Nishikubo



Kita Komagine as Kengo Ogawa



Ryōta Nagano as Toshiyuki Okazaki



Kōya Matsudai as Ayumu Seo



Mariya Nagao as Sayaka Ninomiya



Sō Yamanaka as Shintarō Ninomiya

Keiko Yagi as Yukie Ninomiya

as Yukie Ninomiya Yuri Kasama as Ayaka Yamamoto

Nanaka Yano as Nozomi Makihara

Seiko Utsumi as Mami Imamura

The series will premiere on February 20. The series stars Koko as Makoto's childhood friend and neighbor

Hiroshi Soejima is directing the series, with Nishioka to Neil penning the scripts for episodes 1-4 and 8 of the series, and Kokeshi Murata penning the scripts for episode 5-7. Daisuke Nishimura/DUNK is composing the music.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Kuji Akira and Ninomiya Makoto are childhood friends and neighbors. Since Akira is “handsome” for a girl and Makoto is “pretty” for a boy, their gender presentation is often confused. As they try to untangle their complex feelings about themselves and each other, they find out their friends are crushing on them, too. It's a complicated childhood friend love story!

Nonomura published the manga in Libre Publishing 's Kurofune web manga magazine from November 2014 to August 2022. Libre Publishing released five compiled book volumes for the manga. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga's second volume in November 2024.