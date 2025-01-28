News
Live-Action Otonari Complex Series Reveals Trailer, More Cast
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the live-action series of Saku Nonomura's Otonari Complex manga revealed a new trailer and more cast members for the series on Wednesday.
🏠#おとなりコンプレックス🏠— ドラマ「私は整形美人」「おとなりコンプレックス」【公式】 (@nbcuni_drama) January 29, 2025
30秒予告編を初公開！
2025年2月20日（木）深夜から
フジテレビにて放送＆FODにて独占見放題配信決定💛
美少女顔男子×長身ボーイッシュ女子の幼なじみラブコメディ💘
公式サイトhttps://t.co/xhhtjE1uaH#荒木飛羽 #瑚々 #井頭愛海 #駒木根葵汰… pic.twitter.com/lZvSFqqo7v
The new cast members include:
- Sō Yamanaka as Shintarō Ninomiya
- Keiko Yagi as Yukie Ninomiya
- Yuri Kasama as Ayaka Yamamoto
- Nanaka Yano as Nozomi Makihara
- Seiko Utsumi as Mami Imamura
Hiroshi Soejima is directing the series, with Nishioka to Neil penning the scripts for episodes 1-4 and 8 of the series, and Kokeshi Murata penning the scripts for episode 5-7. Daisuke Nishimura/DUNK is composing the music.
Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Kuji Akira and Ninomiya Makoto are childhood friends and neighbors. Since Akira is “handsome” for a girl and Makoto is “pretty” for a boy, their gender presentation is often confused. As they try to untangle their complex feelings about themselves and each other, they find out their friends are crushing on them, too. It's a complicated childhood friend love story!
Nonomura published the manga in Libre Publishing's Kurofune web manga magazine from November 2014 to August 2022. Libre Publishing released five compiled book volumes for the manga. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga's second volume in November 2024.
Sources: Otonari Complex live-action series' website, Comic Natalie