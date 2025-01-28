×
News
Live-Action Otonari Complex Series Reveals Trailer, More Cast

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manami Igashira, Kita Komagine, Ryōya Nagano, Kōya Matsudai, Mariya Nagao, more join cast

The official website for the live-action series of Saku Nonomura's Otonari Complex manga revealed a new trailer and more cast members for the series on Wednesday.

The new cast members include:

Manami Igashira as Fumi Nishikubo
manami_igashira
Image via Comic Natalie's X/Twitter account
© 野々村朔・libre/NBCユニバーサル・エンターテイメントジャパン
Kita Komagine as Kengo Ogawa
kiita_komagine
Image via Comic Natalie's X/Twitter account
© 野々村朔・libre/NBCユニバーサル・エンターテイメントジャパン
Ryōta Nagano as Toshiyuki Okazaki
ryouta_nagano
Image via Comic Natalie's X/Twitter account
© 野々村朔・libre/NBCユニバーサル・エンターテイメントジャパン
Kōya Matsudai as Ayumu Seo
kouya_matsudai
Image via Comic Natalie's X/Twitter account
© 野々村朔・libre/NBCユニバーサル・エンターテイメントジャパン
Mariya Nagao as Sayaka Ninomiya
mariya_nagao
Image via CinemaLife's X/Twitter account
© 野々村朔・libre/NBCユニバーサル・エンターテイメントジャパン
  • Sō Yamanaka as Shintarō Ninomiya
  • Keiko Yagi as Yukie Ninomiya
  • Yuri Kasama as Ayaka Yamamoto
  • Nanaka Yano as Nozomi Makihara
  • Seiko Utsumi as Mami Imamura

otonaricomplex_drama_kv
Image via NBC Universal Entertainment Japan's X/Twitter account
Ⓒ野々村朔・libre/ＮＢＣユニバーサル・エンターテイメントジャパン
The series will premiere on Fuji TV on February 20. The series stars Towa Araki as Makoto Ninomiya, and Koko as Makoto's childhood friend and neighbor Akira Kuji.

Hiroshi Soejima is directing the series, with Nishioka to Neil penning the scripts for episodes 1-4 and 8 of the series, and Kokeshi Murata penning the scripts for episode 5-7. Daisuke Nishimura/DUNK is composing the music.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Kuji Akira and Ninomiya Makoto are childhood friends and neighbors. Since Akira is “handsome” for a girl and Makoto is “pretty” for a boy, their gender presentation is often confused. As they try to untangle their complex feelings about themselves and each other, they find out their friends are crushing on them, too. It's a complicated childhood friend love story!

Nonomura published the manga in Libre Publishing's Kurofune web manga magazine from November 2014 to August 2022. Libre Publishing released five compiled book volumes for the manga. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga's second volume in November 2024.

Sources: Otonari Complex live-action series' website, Comic Natalie

