Risumai's Cheat Skill 'Shisha Sosei' ga Kakusei Shite, Inishie no Maōgun o Fukkatsu Sasete Shimaimashita ~Daremo Shinasenai Saikyō Healer~ Manga Ends

Cheat Skill "Shisha Sosei" ga Kakusei Shite, Inishie no Maōgun o Fukkatsu Sasete Shimaimashita ~Daremo Shinasenai Saikyō Healer~

The March issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's manga adaptation of's(I Accidentally Resurrected the Demon King's Ancient Army When I Learned the 'Resurrection' OP Skill ~The Strongest Healer Who Won't Let Anyone Die~) light novel series on Monday. The manga's 10th and final volume is scheduled for release in June.

The story centers on Licht, a healer in an S-rank adventurer group. He gains the "resurrection" skill, and is perceived as a threat by a king. Licht's comrades betray and execute him on the king's orders. However, Licht gets resurrected with his own skill and vows revenge against humans. Licht resurrects the demon king's army and becomes humanity's greatest enemy.

Risumai launched the manga in Monthly Comic Rex in June 2020. Ichijinsha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on December 24.

Hanyuu ( Bogus Skill <<Fruitmaster>> light novel) began serializing the original light novel series on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in August 2019. The light novel series ended in May 2024. Ichijinsha published three volumes in print with illustrations by shri ( Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody ).

Risumai drew the manga adaptation of Takafumi Nanatsuki 's Shomin Sample: I Was Abducted by an Elite All-Girls School as a Sample Commoner light novel series. Risumai launched the manga in Monthly Comic Rex in 2012, and ended it in September 2018. Ichijinsha published 15 volumes for the manga. Seven Seas released the manga's final volume in English in 2021.

