Zombie Land Saga Anime Film Reveals Title, 2025 Debut in Video

The staff for the Zombie Land Saga anime film project revealed on Friday the film will open in 2025. The film is titled Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise (Dream Galactic Paradise).

Image via Zombie Land Saga anime's X/Twitter account © 劇場版ゾンビランドサガ製作委員会

MAPPA , Avex Pictures , and Cygames ' Zombie Land Saga anime premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub.

The Zombie Land Saga Revenge sequel anime premiered in Japan in April 2021, and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the sequel as it aired in Japan. Funimation began streaming an English dub in July 2021.

The anime follows Sakura Minamoto, who dreams of being an idol, but is hit by a car and wakes up as a zombie. A man named Kōtarō Tatsumi appears and tells her he's recruiting her into an idol group made up of zombies, dead girls he has "recruited" from several eras of Japanese history.

The anime inspired a stage play titled Zombie Land Saga Stage de Do-n! at Sōgetsu Hall in Tokyo in September 2020 with four performances. The play was originally scheduled to run in March 2020 in Tokyo with seven performances.

The anime inspired its first side story manga titled Zombie Land Saga Gaiden: The First Zombie by character designer Kasumi Fukagawa . The manga launched in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in May 2021. The series ended with its third volume in December 2022.

