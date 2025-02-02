Tsubasa's Only I Know the World is Ending Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Image via Amazon ©Tsubasa, Shigeru Haijima, Ryūta Fuse, Kodansha

Only I Know the World Is Ending

'sservice revealed on Sunday that's) manga, the adaptation of's light novel series of the same title, will end in its next chapter. If there are no delays, the manga's final chapter will publish on February 9.

K MANGA publishes the manga in English digitally. Seven Seas also publishes the manga and released the first volume physically on January 21. Seven Seas describes the manga:

Akira is your average office worker who dies in a not-so-average way. On his way home from work, he is killed...by a minotaur! He wakes up back in the office, but the world as he knew it has changed. Mythical beasts and monsters are running amok, destroying everything in their path. Akira discovers that every time he dies, he gets resurrected with the skills he acquired from his previous lives intact! Armed with unlimited lives and an ever-expanding skill set, he now stands in the way of the beasts and their rampaging wave of destruction.

Tsubasa launched the manga on Magazine Pocket in 2022. Kodansha will publish the manga's 10th compiled book volume on March 7.

Haijima launched the original light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2021. Kodansha published the light novels' first volume with illustration by Ryūta Fuse in 2022, and the second volume in 2023.



Source: Magazine Pocket