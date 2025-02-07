Assassin's Creed Shadows Game Gets Prequel Manga in March

The staff for Ubisoft 's Assassin's Creed Shadows game announced on X/Twitter on Thursday that the game will get a prequel manga titled Assassin's Creed Shadows: Iga no Monogatari (Tale of Iga). reguje ("UEN," "Change the World" one-shots) will draw the manga.

The manga will launch in Japanese on Kodansha 's YanMaga Web site on March 20, the same day the game launches worldwide. Ubisoft stated the manga will release outside of Japan after the Japanese launch, but did not give any other details.

Ubisoft describes the game:

Live the intertwined stories of Naoe, an adept shinobi Assassin from Iga Province, and Yasuke, the powerful African samurai of historical legend. Against the backdrop of the turbulent late Sengoku period, this remarkable duo will discover their common destiny as they usher in a new era for Japan.

Entertainment news website Variety also reported on Wednesday that live-action One Piece star Mackenyu will voice Gennojo in the game. Gennojo is "a key character who helps the protagonist track and eliminate a crucial target."

The game will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Windows, macOS, and iPadOS.

Minoji Kurata previously launched the Assassin's Creed: China ( Assassin’s Creed: Blade of Shao Jun ) manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Sunday GX magazine in October 2019. The manga ended in June 2021. Viz Media published the manga in English.

The story of the Assassin's Creed series tracks a shadow war between Assassins and Templars that has been going on since the beginning of time, and is fought for the control of information about the secret history of humanity. Various games have centered on different protagonists and settings, with the main games in the series tackling the Third Crusade, Renaissance Italy and the Ottoman Empire, Colonial America and the Revolutionary War, the French Revolution, Victorian-era England, and Ptolemaic Egypt.

Sources: Assassin's Creed Shadows game's X/Twitter account, 4Gamer (或鷹), Variety (Jennifer Maas)