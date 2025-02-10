Koei Tecmo Holdings Names Hisashi Koinuma New President, Forms Koei Tecmo Corporate Finance Subsidiary

Current President/CEO Yoichi Erikawa to serve as Representative Director/Chairman

announced on Monday that it has promotedHoldings' Representative Director and Executive Vice Presidentto Representative Director, President, and CEO. Current President and CEO Yoichi Erikawa will become Representative Director and Chairman, taking the place of Keiko Erikawa, who will become Director and Chairman Emeritus. These changes will take effect in June.

Starting in the 2025 fiscal year, the company's President will be the officer highest in responsibility for executing business. The Chairman will be the highest responsible officer for management supervision as chair of the board of directors.

In addition, Mei Erikawa will be the Managing Director and CSuO of Koei Tecmo Holdings as of April 1. Meanwhile, Kenjiro Asano will be Senior Executive Officer, CFO, and General Manager of the Business Administration Division, Shino Uenuma will be a Director, and Chihiro Kawai will be an Audit and Supervisory Board Member as of June. Director Yosuke Hayashi and Audit and Supervisory Board Member Satoru Morishima will retire from their roles.

Koinuma will also be Representative Director, President CEO, and COO of Koei Tecmo Games, as of April 1. Yukinori Ito will serve as Senior Executive Officer and Entertainment Division General Manager. Keisuke Sawada will become the Executive Officer, as well as Department Manager and Head of Kou Shibusawa titles. The following people will retire from their roles at Koei Tecmo Games: Director and Chairman Emeritus Keiko Erikawa, Representative Director, Chairman, and CEO Yoichi Erikawa, Director Kenjiro Asano, and Advisor Yasuharu Kakihara. Both Erikawas will also retire from their positions as Director and Chairman Emeritus at Koei Tecmo Wave.

Additionally, Koei Tecmo Games is splitting to form a subsidiary Koei Tecmo Corporate Finance Co. Ltd. that will be in charge of the investment functions, effective April 1. Keiko Erikawa is the Representative Director and President for the subsidiary. Kenjiro Asano, Mei Erikawa, and Tomotoshi Nishimura, and Hiroshi Kobayashi are Directors. Seinosuke Fukui and Masaki Kimura are Audit and Supervisory Board Members.

Koinuma became Representative Director and COO of Koei Tecmo Games in April 2015, before becoming Executive Vice President in April 2018. He has produced games such as Attack on Titan , Attack on Titan 2 , Berserk and the Band of the Hawk , NIOH , and Hyrule Warriors .

