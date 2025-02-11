Kadokawa Publishes Yūho Ueji's A Peach Offering for the Imperial Court Manga in English

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Ueji Yuho

Shinsen Taonyan Kyūtei no Nie

Kadokawa

announced to ANN on Tuesday that it will release's) manga in English on theGlobal site and on other retailers starting on February 15. The release on February 15 will be for the manga's first five chapters, andwill release the sixth chapter on March 31.

BookWalker describes the story:

A "Immortal Peach Princess" is chosen to be the partner for the princes of the Empire--she will be the key to the throne. The latest manga from Yūho Ueji ("Lord Haddess's Ruthless Marrriage")! Far removed from the capital, in the village where immortals reside...there grow fragrant fruits filled with divine Qi. Only beautiful girls, blessed with the Qi most holy, are selected to consume it daily. They will become vessels for heaven's blessings whose supple skin radiates the scent of the peach. They are the "Immortal Peach Princesses". Sons of the Emperor couple with one of them, seeking divine favor through the union of man and woman.

Zha're was chosen to be the White Peach Princess, the White Prince's bride. She was honored to be chosen, but the prince didn't come to her bed on the First Night...when she was supposed to give divine blessing to him.

Both of them didn't know what love was... A sweet and beautiful Chinese fantasy.

The other retailers that will sell the manga include: Google Play , Kobo, MangaPlaza , Apple Books, Amazon, Renta! , INKR, and Azuki .

Ueji launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Asuka magazine on July 24.

Ueji launced the Lord Hades's Ruthless Marriage ( Hades-sama no Mujihina Konin ) manga in Asuka in July 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume in November 2023. Yen Press licensed the manga and published the third volume in English on January 21.

Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.