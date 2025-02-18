Gundam Tribe Game to End Service After 10 Years

Game originally launched in June 2015, ends on May 27

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Bandai Namco Online 's browser-based online game Gundam Tribe announced on Tuesday that the game will end service on May 27 at 6:00 p.m. JST, close to its 10th anniversary. The game will run a special 10th Anniversary Pre-Final/Final campaign to thank players for their support over the years.

The campaign includes the introduction of "memorial units," who are revivals of nostalgic units, as well as the implementation of special units, new to the game.

In-game sales will end on March 31 at 6:00 p.m. JST, including the premium currency banners. After the end of service, the game will no longer be available to play.

The game launched in June 2015 as a browser game available to play with a Japanese Yahoo account.

Source: Gundam Tribe's X/ Twitter account via Hachima Kikō





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.