Gundam Tribe Game to End Service After 10 Years

posted on by Anita Tai
Game originally launched in June 2015, ends on May 27

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for Bandai Namco Online's browser-based online game Gundam Tribe announced on Tuesday that the game will end service on May 27 at 6:00 p.m. JST, close to its 10th anniversary. The game will run a special 10th Anniversary Pre-Final/Final campaign to thank players for their support over the years.

Pre-Final/Final campaign image for Gundam Tribe browser game
Image via Gundam Tribe's X/Twitter account
© 創通・サンライズ ©創通・サンライズ・MBS

The campaign includes the introduction of "memorial units," who are revivals of nostalgic units, as well as the implementation of special units, new to the game.

In-game sales will end on March 31 at 6:00 p.m. JST, including the premium currency banners. After the end of service, the game will no longer be available to play.

The game launched in June 2015 as a browser game available to play with a Japanese Yahoo account.

Source: Gundam Tribe's X/Twitter account via Hachima Kikō


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
