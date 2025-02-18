×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Kodansha USA Announces Fall Release for Sailor Moon Manga Box Set 2

posted on by Anita Tai
Set includes Sailor Moon manga volumes 7-10, Codename: Sailor V prequel volumes 1-2

Kodansha USA Publishing announced on Tuesday that it will release the Sailor Moon Naoko Takeuchi Collection Manga Box Set 2 in Fall 2025.

Image of Sailor Moon Naoko Takeuchi Collection Manga Box Set 2
Image courtesy of Kodansha
© Kodansha

The set includes volumes 7-10 of the Naoko Takeuchi Collection edition of the Sailor Moon manga and volumes 1-2 of the Naoko Takeuchi Collection edition of the Codename: Sailor V prequel. The release also includes an exclusive set of 16 art cards and a set of stickers inside a holographic box with a magnetic enclosure.

Kodansha released the first box set on November 12. The earlier release includes volumes 1-6 of the Naoko Takeuchi Collection version of the Sailor Moon manga and a set of 16 art cards in a holographic box with a magnetic enclosure.

Source: Press release

follow-up of Kodansha USA Launches Kodansha Print Club Program With Print Releases of Love, That's an Understatement, Teppu, Blade Girl Manga (Updated)
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives