Kodansha USA Announces Fall Release for Sailor Moon Manga Box Set 2

Kodansha USA Publishing announced on Tuesday that it will release the Sailor Moon Naoko Takeuchi Collection Manga Box Set 2 in Fall 2025.

Image courtesy of Kodansha © Kodansha

The set includes volumes 7-10 of the Naoko Takeuchi Collection edition of the Sailor Moon manga and volumes 1-2 of the Naoko Takeuchi Collection edition of the Codename: Sailor V prequel . The release also includes an exclusive set of 16 art cards and a set of stickers inside a holographic box with a magnetic enclosure.

Kodansha released the first box set on November 12. The earlier release includes volumes 1-6 of the Naoko Takeuchi Collection version of the Sailor Moon manga and a set of 16 art cards in a holographic box with a magnetic enclosure.



Source: Press release