2019 Sazae-san Stage Play Set 10 Years After Anime Gets New Run in June-July

New run to feature some returning cast

The official website for the series of recent stage plays based on the Sazae-san franchise revealed on Friday that a new play will run in Tokyo at the Meijiza theater from June 5-17, and then will run in Osaka at the Shin Kabuki-za theater from July 5-8.

Image via Sazae-san stage play's website

The stage play is a new run of the previous 2019 stage play. The play opened in September 2019 and ran in Tokyo and Fukuoka. The stage play was part of the 50th anniversary celebration for the anime adaptation of Machiko Hasegawa 's Sazae-san manga. The 2019 stage play was set 10 years after the anime.

A new stage play set a few years after the 2019 stage play ran in January to February 2022 in Tokyo.

The new stage play will again feature Takahiro Tamura as the director and scriptwriter. Norika Fujiwara will return play the titular housewife character Sazae. Shingo Katsurayama will again play Sazae's husband Masuo, Keiko Takahashi will again play Sazae's mother Fune, and Ken Matsudaira will again play Sazae's father Namihei.

Naoya Kusakawa and Yūsuke Satō are double cast as Katsuo Isono, Honoka Hirao plays Wakame Isono, Shoma Fujishiro and Ko Matsuzaki (double cast) play Tarao Fuguta, and Toshiya Sakai plays Tama.

The anime adaptation of Machiko Hasegawa 's family life manga Sazae-san began airing in October 1969. The anime is usually the highest ranked animated series in Japan each week. In 2013, the show was awarded the Guinness World Record for longest-running animated television series, an award it extended in 2019.