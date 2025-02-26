From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Anime Reveals More Cast, April 6 Global Streaming Debut

The staff for the television anime of Shigeru Sagazaki 's From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman ( Katainaka no Ossan, Kensei ni Naru: Tada no Inaka no Kenjutsu Shihan Datta noni, Taisei Shita Deshitachi ga Ore o Hōttekurenai Ken ) light novel series announced on Wednesday that the anime will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide starting on April 6 at midnight (April 5 at 11:00 a.m. EDT). The anime's staff also revealed two more cast members and the key visual:

Image courtesy of NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan ©Shigeru Sagazaki,Tetsuhiro Nabeshima/SQUARE ENIX, From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Project

The newly announced cast members are:

Arisa Nakada as Myui Flare

as Myui Flare Ryōta Ōsaka as Spur

The anime will have a world premiere screening of its first two episodes on March 30 at the Kabukicho Tower Stage at Kabukicho Cine City Square in Tokyo.

Image via From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman anime's website ©佐賀崎しげる・鍋島テツヒロ／SQUARE ENIX・「片田舎のおっさん、剣聖になる」製作委員会

The anime will begin airing on April 5 on the IMAnimation programming block of 24affiliate channels, and on

The anime stars:

Akio Kazumi ( Loner Life in Another World , Fist of the Blue Sky Regenesis ) is directing the anime at Passione and Hayabusa Film . Kunihiko Okada ( The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy , By the Grace of the Gods season 2) is in charge of series scripts, Satsuki Hayasaka ( The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy , Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki ) is designing the characters, and is also the chief animation director, and Yasuharu Takanashi ( Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura , Fairy Tail ) is composing the music.

Rock band FLOW performs the ending theme song "Alright!!!."

Sagazaki launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2020. Square Enix published the novels' first volume with illustration by Tetsuhiro Nabeshima in April 2021, and will publish the ninth volume on March 27.

J-Novel Club licensed the novels and describes the story:

Beryl Gardinant, a self-proclaimed “humble old man,” is a sword instructor at his dojo in a rural, backwater village. In his younger years, he dreamed of glory as a master swordsman, but those days are long behind him. Out of the blue, he receives a visit from a famous former pupil who brings him world-shattering news—he's been appointed as special instructor for the knights of the Liberion Order! With his life now turned upside down, Beryl travels to the capital and reunites with some of his former students: elite knights, an ace wizard, and even an adventurer who's attained the highest guild rank possible. But why do they all want his tutelage?! As far as he's concerned, they clearly don't need him anymore. Can Beryl live up to his new position? And will he ever get a moment's peace away from his adoring students?!

Kazuki Satō launched the novels' manga adaptation in Akita Shoten 's Dokodemo Young Champion magazine in August 2021. Yen Press releases the manga in English.

A spinoff manga titled Katainaka no Ossan, Kensei ni Naru Gaiden: Hajimari no Mahō Kenshi (From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Spinoff: The Beginning of a Magic Swordsman) launched on Square Enix 's Manga UP! service on November 29. Shigeru Sagazaki and Tetsuhiro Nabeshima are credited with the original work, Itsuki Watanabe is credited for composition, and Megumu Soramichi ( YoRHa: Pearl Harbor Descent Record ) is drawing the manga.

A separate spinoff manga titled Katainaka no Ossan, Kensei ni Naru Gaiden: Ryūsōken no Kiseki debuted in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine on February 7, with Sasami Hazama drawing the art, and Zenji Yotsuya credited for composition. The manga follows the character Surena Lysandra in her journey to become a Black Rank adventurer.