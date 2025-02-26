Writer Yasunori Mitsunaga, Artist saku Launch New Manga

Yome ga Kuru! sci-fi romantic comedy manga launches on April 23

The March issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine announced on Wednesday that Yasunori Mitsunaga and saku will launch a new manga titled Yome ga Kuru! (My Wife is Coming!) in the magazine's next issue on April 23. Mitsunaga is credited for the story, and saku is drawing the manga.

Image via Grand Jump Mucha magazine's website ©Shueisha

The science-fiction romantic comedy manga (left in image above) centers on Yukito Takiguchi, an unpopular science college student, who has developed the ultimate matching system. A woman who claims to be his future wife then appears before him.

Mitsunaga ended the Princess Resurrection Nightmare ( Kaibutsu Oujo Nightmare ) manga in March 2021, marking the end of the entire Princess Resurrection manga franchise . Mitsunaga launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in November 2017. Kodansha published the manga's seventh volume in August 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the series digitally in English, and it released the seventh volume in January 2022.

Del Rey published seven volumes of the main Princess Resurrection manga in North America, although it stopped publishing the series before Kodansha USA took over its titles. Kodansha USA has since published all 20 volumes digitally.

Princess Resurrection ran in Monthly Shonen Sirius from 2005 to 2013. Kodansha published 20 compiled book volumes for the series. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation and a three-episode OVA . Sentai Filmworks re-released the television anime version of Princess Resurrection with an English dub on DVD in 2012, and released it on Blu-ray Disc in April 2019.

The artist saku drew the Betsusekai no Kirakira Dōki ga Ecchi na Illust o Kaiteiru manga in 2021, Senpai! Waza to Janain Desu! in 2022, Kimi ni Koisuru San Shimai in 2023, and the Boku o Shiritasugiru Shimizu-san manga in April 2024.