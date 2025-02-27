Ouroboros, Impossibility Defense's Yūya Kanzaki Launches New Suspense Horror Manga

Koko wa Kazoku ga Kieru Machi manga to launch on April 23

The March issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine revealed on Wednesday that Yūya Kanzaki will launch a new manga titled Koko wa Kazoku ga Kieru Machi (This is a Town Where Families Disappear) in the magazine's next issue on April 23.

Image via Grand Jump Mucha magazine's website ©Shueisha

The suspense horror manga (right in image above) tells the story of a happy family that moves into a house in the suburbs and in the contract, it states that they must make every effort to create the "ideal family."

Kanzaki recently ended the Red List: Keishichōso Tai Sanka PO manga on December 20. The manga launched in Nihonbungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine in 2021. Nihonbungeisha published the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume on February 18.

Kanzaki and Arata Miyatsuki launched the Funōhan ( Impossibility Defense ) manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in 2013. The manga ended in 2020. The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in February 2018, as well as a four-episode mini-series adaptation that premiered on dTV in December 2017.

Kanzaki's 2009 Ouroboros - Keisatsu o Sabaku wa Ware ni Ari - manga inspired a live-action television adaptation starring Toma Ikuta and Shun Oguri in 2015.

MediBang and Comikey publish Kanzaki's Change the World: Bloodthirsty Killer from Today manga in English.