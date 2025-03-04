PlayStation Announces Beta Program for Testing Future Games, PS5/PS App Features

Players register for free to express interest in beta access to games, new features

announced on Tuesday a new centralized Beta Program atinitiative. By registering for the program, participants express interest in gaining beta access to test games for5 and PC, as well as features for the PS5 console,App, and official wesbite.

Players can register for free as long as they have a valid account for PlayStation Network with a current email address and no restrictions or violations, live in a region where the program is available, and meet the legal age requirement for their region. Registered participants may not necessarily get chosen for beta tests, and those who are selected for any test do not have to accept.

The company states that registration is up globally on PlayStation 's website, although the link does not work as of press time.

The PS5 launched in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12, 2020. The console launched in most of the rest of the world on November 19, 2020. The PS5 retailed for US$499.99, and the PS5 Digital Edition (which does not include an optical disc drive) retailed for US$399.99. The PS5 released a new, smaller model intended to replace the old model throughout November to early December 2023 in various territories, and the new Digital Edition rose in price to US$449.99.

The PS5 Pro shipped on November 7.