Live-Action Mieruko-chan Film Casts SixTONES Idol Taiga Kyōmoto

Kyōmoto plays homeroom teacher Zen Tohno

The official website for the upcoming live-action film of Tomoki Izumi 's Mieruko-chan horror comedy manga announced on Wednesday that SixTONES idol group member Taiga Kyōmoto is joining the film's cast as Zen Tohno. Tohno is Miko and Hana's newly assigned homeroom teacher who happens to always attract supernatural events.

The film opens in theaters on June 6.

Nanoka Hara ( Suzume , live-action Oshi no Ko ) stars as Miko Yotsuya. Other cast members include:

Rinka Kumada as Hana Yurikawa, Miko's close friend

as Hana Yurikawa, Miko's close friend naenano as Yuria Niguredō, Miko's classmate

as Yuria Niguredō, Miko's classmate Coki-Yamashita as Akio Gondō, an original character for the film

Saki Takaoka as Tōko Yotsuya, Miko's mother

as Tōko Yotsuya, Miko's mother Kenichi Takitō as Mamoru Yotsuya, Miko's father

as Mamoru Yotsuya, Miko's father Akane Hotta as Ms. Arai, Miko's homeroom teacher

Yoshihiro Nakamura ( Fish Story, A Boy and His Samurai, Prophecy, Mumon: The Land of Stealth ) is writing and directing the film.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

One day, Miko suddenly started seeing grotesque beings that others couldn't. Her response was not to run, not to face them, but to do everything she can to completely ignore them! Can she keep a straight face and continue her day-to-day life while surrounded by horrifying monsters?

Izumi launched the manga on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in November 2018, and the series has since garnered over 85 million views. Kadokawa shipped the 10th compiled book volume on February 22, and the series has over three million copies in circulation in Japan. Yen Press shipped the ninth compiled book volume on April 16, and will ship volume 10 in April 2025.

The series inspired an anime in 2021. Funimation streamed an English dub for the anime as it aired.

Sources: Live-action Mieruko-chan film's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.