Rainbow's Masasumi Kakizaki Launches New World War II Manga in April

Kyokuhoku no Geroi debuts on April 12

The April issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine announced on Wednesday that Masasumi Kakizaki will launch a new series titled Kyokuhoku no Geroi (Geroi in the Arctic) in the magazine's May issue on April 12.

Image via Monthly Shonen Sunday © Masasumi Kakizaki, Shogakukan

The story takes place at Shumshu, near the northernmost tip of the Kuril Islands at the frontline in the war against the United States. Even as the end of the war approaches in the summer of 1945, an unexpected battle is about to begin.

Kakizaki ended the Yomotsuhegui: Scions of the Underworld ( Yomotsuhegui: Shisha no Kuni no Kajitsu ) manga in September 2023. The manga launched in Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine in October 2021.

Kakizaki ended the manga adaptation of the live-action Spy no Tsuma (The Spy's Wife) television movie on March 19, 2021. The manga's second and final compiled book volume also shipped on the same day.

Kakizaki launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Sunday GX magazine in August 2020, and Shogakukan published the manga's first volume in October 2020.

George Abe and Kakizaki's Rainbow - Nisha Rokubō no Shichinin prison manga inspired a television anime series in 2010. Funimation streamed the series on its website. A live-action film adaptation of Kakizaki's Kansen Rettō horror manga debuted in 2009.



Source: Monthly Shonen Sunday