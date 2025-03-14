28th Detective Conan Film's 2nd Trailer Reveals King Gnu's Theme Song

Film will open in franchise-record 522 theaters in Japan on April 18

The official website for Meitantei Conan: Sekigan no Flashback ( Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback ), the 28th film in the Detective Conan ( Case Closed ) franchise, unveiled a second trailer for the film on Saturday. The trailer reveals and previews King Gnu 's theme song "Twilight!!!."

The film will open in Japan on April 18. The film will have screenings in IMAX, MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema in addition to regular screenings. The film will open in 522 theaters in Japan, a new record for the franchise.

The film will take place in the snowy mountains of Nagano prefecture, and a previous visual depicted Conan on a snowboard. Yamato — an inspector in Nagano with an injured left eye — and Kogoro — a major character whose last major role in a film was back in the ninth moviein 2005 — will both appear in the film. Taka'aki and Yui, who are also from Nagano, will also appear in the film.

Katsuya Shigehara (unit director of Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine ) is directing the film. Takeharu Sakurai (various Detective Conan movies) is writing the script.

The Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube ( Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram ) film opened last April. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, selling 2,274,333 tickets and earning 3,352,494,500 (about US$21.7 million) yen in its first three days.

The film is the highest-grossing film in the franchise, beating 2023's Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine) film's 13.83 billion yen (about US$88.23 million) earnings.

