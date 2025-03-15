Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Game Nominated for Science Fiction, Fantasy Writers' Nebula Award

Awards to be announced on June 7

Image via Elden Ring's X/Twitter account ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / ©2024 FromSoftware, Inc.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) announced the nominees of its 60th Annual Nebula Awards on Wednesday, and'sgame has been nominated for the "Nebula Award for Game Writing."

The full list of nominees for the "Nebula Award for Game Writing" includes:

A Death in Hyperspace , Stewart C Baker, Phoebe Barton, James Beamon, Kate Heartfield, Isabel J. Kim, Sara S. Messenger, Naca Rat, Natalia Theodoridou, M. Darusha Wehm, Merc Fenn Wolfmoor (Infomancy.net)

, Stewart C Baker, Phoebe Barton, James Beamon, Kate Heartfield, Isabel J. Kim, Sara S. Messenger, Naca Rat, Natalia Theodoridou, M. Darusha Wehm, Merc Fenn Wolfmoor (Infomancy.net) Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree , Hidetaka Miyazaki (From Software)

, Hidetaka Miyazaki (From Software) The Ghost and the Golem , Benjamin Rosenbaum (Choice of Games)

, Benjamin Rosenbaum (Choice of Games) 1000xRESIST , Remy Siu, Pinki Li, Conor Wylie (Fellow Traveller Games)

, Remy Siu, Pinki Li, Conor Wylie (Fellow Traveller Games) Pacific Drive , Karrie Shao, Paul Dean (Ironwood Studios)

, Karrie Shao, Paul Dean (Ironwood Studios) Restore, Reflect, Retry , Natalia Theodoridou (Choice of Games)

, Natalia Theodoridou (Choice of Games) Slay the Princess — The Pristine Cut , Tony Howard-Arias, Abby Howard (Black Tabby Games)

, Tony Howard-Arias, Abby Howard (Black Tabby Games) Yazeba's Bed & Breakfast , Jay Dragon, M Veselak, Mercedes Acosta, Lillie J. Harris (Possum Creek Games)

The 2025 Nebula Conference will be held on June 5-8 in Kansas City, MO. The 60th Annual Nebula Awards Conference will announce the winners on June 7.

FromSoftware 's main Elden Ring game won the same award in 2023. The Elden Ring game's DLC expansion Shadow of the Erdtree launched on June 21 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam .

Hayao Miyazaki won the Nebula Award for Best Script for Studio Ghibli 's Howl's Moving Castle film in May 2007.

Source: The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association's website, Polygon (Maddy Myers)





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.