Webtoon-Based Live-Action Thriller Series Field Mouse Confirms Cast

Jun-yeol Ryu, Kyung-gu Sol to star series

Image via Kakao Webtoon's website © Ludovico

According to Korean entertainment media outlet TV Report, actors Jun-yeol Ryu and Kyung-gu Sol will team up for the first time in the upcoming live-action series Field Mouse.

Originally serialized from 2017 to 2020 by webtoon artist Ludovico, Field Mouse is inspired by the Korean folktale "The Rate That Ate Fingernails," which tells the story of a rat that transforms into a human after consuming someone's fingernails.

The thriller follows a man who has lived in hiding for 10 years after taking out a private loan. His secluded life is disrupted when he discovers someone else is living under his name and identity.

Hong-sun Kim, known for The Guest and Bait, will direct the series.

Jun-yeol Ryu, who will be on Netflix series Revelations, will play Moon-jae Je, a man who has not left his home for a decade. He begins chasing an imposter using his identity, uncovering a hidden conspiracy along the way. Kyung-gu Sol will portray No-ja, the ruthless loan shark pursuing Moon-jae Je.

A streaming platform has not yet been decided.

Currently, an English version of the webtoon is not available.

