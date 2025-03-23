TheWrap: New Power Rangers Series Is Under Discussion for Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Jonathan E. Steinberg, Dan Shotz in talks to produce show

The media news source TheWrap reported on Wednesday that Disney+ and 20th Century TV are in talks with Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz to produce a new live-action Power Rangers series. Hasbro would also produce the show.

Power Rangers Dino Fury , the latest series in the Power Rangers franchise, premiered on Nickelodeon in February 2021. The series is based on, and repurposes footage from, Kishiryū Sentai Ryūsoulger . The show's second season debuted on Netflix in March 2022. The third season, titled Power Rangers Cosmic Fury debuted in Netflix in September 2023.

Netflix streamed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always 30th anniversary special in April 2023.

Digital Eclipse and Hasbro released the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind game digitally for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam , and Nintendo Switch on December 10.



Source: The Wrap (Umberto Gonzalez) via Screen Thrill's Instagram account