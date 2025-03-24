Webtoon Platform Bomtoon Launches Simultaneous Serialization in 8 Languages Including English

Bomtoon to support 8 languages

Image via Bomtoon's Website © Bomtoon

Bomtoon announced last Thursday that it will begin simultaneous webtoon serialization in eight languages—Korean, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Japanese, English, Spanish, German, and French—on a monthly basis to support global expansion for webtoon creators.

A Bomtoon representative stated, "As the webtoon market rapidly globalizes, it has become increasingly important to provide opportunities for domestic creators to reach wider audiences. Through our eight-language simultaneous serialization system, we are actively supporting creators so their works can be loved across various countries."

Bomtoon had previously announced that it would take over several popular webtoons from PeanuToon, which recently shut down due to financial struggles. Bomtoonhas secured key titles from PeanuToon's catalog to ensure that these stories could continue. Among the confirmed titles to be re-serialized on Bomtoon are One Room Instructor and Sketch.

Dosak and Jibung both announced the transition to Bomtoon on their social media accounts. Jibung shared an image reading "One Room Instructor Coming Soon!," confirming that the series will return in the spring on Bomtoon. Similarly, Dosak posted a Bomtoon-branded image of Sketch, telling fans, "See you again on Bomtoon."

Other webtoons set to resume serialization on Bomtoon include:

While You Were Letting Your Guard Down

Tiger, I Enjoyed the Meal

Somnolence

If This Isn't Fate, Then What Is?

Irresistible You

Starting With Cohabitation

Jibung's One Room Instructor is a webtoon that garnered 7 million cumulative views and was selected as one of the Most Entertaining Books of 2024 by the Korean Publishing Culture Association. Dosak's Sketch is the winner of the 2022 PeanuToon Awards Grand Prize, with 8.7 million views.

Source: Game Focus (Eun-seo Shin)