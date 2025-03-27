Atlus Announces Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army Remaster of Devil Summoner Game

Game launches on June 19 for PS5/4, Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Atlus announced during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Thursday Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army , a remastered version of the 2006 PlayStation 2 game Devil Summoner : Raidou Kuzunoha vs. the Soulless Army . The game will launch on June 19 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . Physical versions will be available for PS5, Switch, and Xbox Series X.

The company describes the story:

In RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army , a young heiress approaches the Narumi Detective Agency with a strange request...to kill her. Without any further explanation, the girl is kidnapped. Apprentice detective Raidou Kuzunoha XIV, who moonlights as a Devil Summoner assigned to protect the Capital, is on the case. Raidou investigates all across the city, which includes entering the Dark Realm--a dangerous juncture between the real world and the netherworld where demons abound.

The game will get a Digital Deluxe Edition that includes the Guest Demons, Kuzunoha Village Trainings, Demons of the Aril Rift, Skill Book, and Survival Packs. The extra packs will also be available as part of the Devil Summoner Ultimate Bundle.

The original PS2 game launched in 2006 as part of the Shin Megami Tensei franchise .

The Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner game debuted in December 1995 for Sega Saturn

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance , an updated version of Atlus ' Shin Megami Tensei V game, launched last June.