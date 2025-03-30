Studio Riko Releases Mobile Game Mythic Item Obtained Based on Webtoon

Webtoon has amassed more than 320 million views

Image via Naver Webtoon's Website © Naver Webtoon

On March 28, Naver WEBTOON announced the official launch of the mobile idle RPG game Mythic Item Obtained, developed by its subsidiary Studio Riko.

The game is based on the webtoon Mythic Item Obtained, which is adapted from the web novel of the same name. The webtoon began serialization in 2022 and has accumulated over 320 million views globally.

The game features characters from the original series, allowing players to collect and customize them using costumes and equipment to build their own combat strategies. It incorporates systems such as the Transcendence Node System, runes, and scrolls to create custom combat patterns.

The English version of the Mythic Item Obtained webtoon is available on WEBTOON . Hess has been drawing the series. The original web novel is available on Yonder, although Yonder will end service on July 31.

Currently, the game is only available in Korea.