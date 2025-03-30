Taishi Tsutsui's We Never Learn Manga Gets New 1-Shot on April 4

Original manga ended in 2020, inspired 2-season anime

©Taishi Tsutsui, Shueisha, Viz Media

We Never Learn

Shueisha

This year's 18th issue of'smagazine announced on Monday that's) manga will get a special one-shot story on'swebsite on April 4.

Tsutsui launched the original manga in February 2017, and ended it in December 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 21st and final compiled book volume in March 2021.

Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Nariyuki Yuiga comes from an impoverished family, so he's eager to secure a full scholarship to college when he graduates high school. His principal agrees, with one stipulation—he must tutor the two smartest girls at the school and make sure they get into their target colleges! Rizu is a science genius who wants to study liberal arts. Fumino is effortlessly good at literature, but math makes her head spin. Nariyuki is stuck between a rock and a hard place, but who can complain about tutoring a couple of cute girls?

The first 13-episode anime season based on the manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America has licensed the anime under the title We Never Learn: BOKUBEN , and streamed the anime on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and the now-defunct FunimationNow . The second 13-episode season premiered in Japan in October 2019. Funimation , Crunchyroll , and HIDIVE all streamed the series as it aired.

The franchise 's first original video anime ( OVA ) shipped with the manga's 14th volume in November 2019. The second OVA shipped with the manga's 16th volume in April 2020.

Tsutsui recently launched the Syd Craft: Love Is a Mystery ( Syd Craft no Saishū Suiri manga in Weekly Shonen Jump on November 18. Shueisha and Viz Media both release the manga in English simultaneously on the MANGA Plus service and Shonen Jump app, respectively.