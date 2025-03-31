Persona 3 Game Gets New Stage Play in July

Persona 3 Lunation The Act stage play to run from July 6-13

A website opened on March 27 to announce a new stage play based on Atlus ' Persona 3 game titled Persona 3 Lunation The Act , which will run from July 6-13 at the Theatre G-Rosso in Tokyo. The website also revealed the main cast and staff for the stage play.

Image via Persona 3 Lunation The Act stage play's X/TWitter account ©ATLUS. Ⓒ SEGA./PERSONA3 Lunation the Act 2025

The stage play will star:

Mizuki Umetsu as Kanata Shiomi

Momoka Ōnishi as Yukari Takeba

Naoki Takeshi as Junpei Iori

Yūri Ōta as Mitsuru Kirijo

Yūki Maekawa as Akihiko Sanada

Yurie Funato as Fūka Yamagishi

Yūsuke Seto as Shuji Ikutsuki

Tomoya Nakanishi as Pharos

Makoto Kimura ( Chargeman Ken! stage play) is directing the stage play, Kotora Kagurazawa is writing the script, and Persona games music composer Shoji Meguro is composing the music along with the Atlus Sound Team and Mako Kuwabara . IYO-P is in charge of choreography.

Persona 3 : the Weird Masquerade ~Ao no Kakusei~ , the first Persona 3 stage play, ran in January 2014, followed by Persona 3 the Weird Masquerade ~Gunjō no Meikyū~ (Persona 3: the Weird Masquerade ~The Ultramarine Labyrinth~) in September that same year. The third stage play, Persona 3 the Weird Masquerade ~Sōen Kesshō~ (Persona 3 the Weird Masquerade ~Bismuth Crystal~), ran in June 2015.

Persona 3 's first release was for the PlayStation 2 in 2006. Persona 3 FES , an add-on disc, released in 2007. Persona 3 Portable released for the PlayStation Portable in 2009.

Persona 3 Reload launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam in February 2024.

The new game features a revamped battle system from the original Persona 3 game. In addition, the game features "cutting-edge graphics and gameplay," a remastered soundtrack, and enhanced audio featuring all-new English voice-over .

The original game inspired a four-part anime film series that opened in 2013-2016.