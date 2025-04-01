Ugoku! Neko Mukashi Banashi Web Anime Announces Main Staff

Kadokawa revealed the teaser visual and main staff for Ugoku! Neko Mukashi Banashi (Move! Cat Folktales), the web anime adaptation of Pandania 's Neko Mukashi Banashi (Cat Folktales) four-panel manga, on Tuesday.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©ぱんだにあ/KADOKAWA/ねこぱーとなーず

Kazumi Nonaka ( Hana Kappa , Mameushi-kun , Happy Happy Clover ) is directing the anime at Studio Comet , Kenichi Yamashita ( Hensuki , MF Ghost two seasons, The tale of outcasts ) is in charge of series scripts, and Narumi Shimoji ( Charanpo Land no Bōken , Rinshi!! Ekoda-chan ) is designing the characters.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © pandania/KADOKAWA

The cute comedy manga and anime take children's stories and folktales from all around the world and asks, "What if a cat appeared in this story?"

Kadokawa has so far published three volumes for the manga: Neko Mukashi Banashi , Nyanto! Neko Mukashi Banashi , and Mikke! Neko Mukashi Banashi .

Pandania is known for many other manga involving cats, such as Cats With Jobs , The Evil Secret Society of Cats , Yokai Cats , and Monster Cats . Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing all four manga in English.

Dark Horse Comics is releasing Pandania 's Cthulhu Cat manga in English.



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.