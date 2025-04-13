Rascal Does Not Dream Novel Series Gets 1st Short Story Collection on July 10

Seishun Buta Yarō wa Beach Queen no Yume wo Minai+ short story collection to include new story "Seishun Buta Yarō wa Tropical Summer no Yume wo Minai"

Kadokawa is listing a new short story collection for Hajime Kamoshida 's Seishun Buta Yarō ( Rascal Does Not Dream ) light novel series titled Seishun Buta Yarō wa Beach Queen no Yume wo Minai+ (Rascal Does Not Dream of a Beach Queen+), which will release on July 10. The light novel series' original character designer Keeji Mizoguchi is drawing the illustrations. The collection will feature an all-new story titled "Seishun Buta Yarō wa Tropical Summer no Yume wo Minai" (Rascal Does Not Dream of a Tropical Summer).

Image via Kadokawa Dengeki Bunko's X/Twitter account ©Hajime Kamoshida, Keeji Mizoguchi, Kadokawa

The short story collection centers on the day of the Minegahara High School's sports festival. Sakuta Azusagawa decides to cheer for the blue team, but then gets ordered to fill in as a member of the ball tossing team. Sakuta is asked to fill in for his classmate and junior beach volleyball player Minagi Ōtsu.

The series' 14th novel, titled Seishun Buta Yarō wa Girfriend no Yume wo Minai (Rascal Does Not Dream of a Girlfriend), shipped in Japan in August 2024. The 15th and final volume in the series titled Seishun Buta Yarō wa Dear Friend no Yume wo Minai (Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dear Friend) shipped on October 10. Each volume has a limited edition that bundled a drama CD.

Kadokawa published the first novel in Hajime Kamoshida 's series, titled Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ), in April 2014. The series celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2024. The series has more than 3 million copies in circulation (not sold).

Yen Press is releasing the novel series in English.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai .), the television anime based on the light novel series, premiered in Japan in October 2018 and aired for 13 episodes. The anime adapts the story up to the fifth novel volume. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll , Funimation , and other services.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Yume-Miru Shōjo no Yume wo Minai ), the anime film that adapts the sixth and seventh light novel volumes in the franchise , opened in Japan in June 2019. Aniplex of America and Funimation Films screened the anime in the United States.

A sequel anime project adapts the eighth and ninth novels in the franchise : Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid .

The Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out film opened in Japan in June 2023. The film sold 118,108 tickets in its first three days and earned 175,648,924 yen (about US$1.22 million in current conversion) to rank #4 in its opening weekend.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid opened in Japan in December 2023 in 103 theaters in Japan, and debuted at #4 in its opening weekend. The film sold 119,000 tickets to earn about 163 million yen (about US$1.13 million in current conversion) in its first three days.

Aniplex of America screened the films with English subtitles and with an English dub in U.S. theaters in March 2024.

The novels' "University Student Arc" is getting a television anime adaptation titled Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Santa Claus no Yume wo Minai ), which will premiere in July.

Source: Kadokawa via Gamer





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.