Manga Goraku Special Magazine Ends Publication in May

Magazine launched in 2013, moved to digital format in 2020

Image via Amazon ©Nihonbungeisha

Manga Goraku Special

The 57th issue of'smagazine announced on Tuesday that the magazine will end publication in its 58th and final issue on May 15.

In addition, Nihonbungeisha opened the free manga website Goraku Web! on March 28. Nihonbungeisha 's previous Web Goraku manga serialization site was integrated into the new website.

Nihonbungeisha launched the magazine in May 2013 as Weekly Manga Goraku Zōkan , a supplement to the Weekly Manga Goraku magazine. It changed its name to Manga Goraku Special in March 2014, when it replaced the then-ending Bessatsu Manga Goraku magazine, and inherited many of the serializations of the other magazine.

The magazine moved to a digital format in August 2020, citing "changes in the manga market" and the need to "respond to current needs" as reasons for the move.

