San Japan 2025 Hosts Tekken Director Katsuhiro Harada

San Japan runs from August 29-31 in Texas

Texas-based anime convention San Japan announced earlier this month that it will host Tekken franchise director Katsuhiro Harada at this year's event.

Harada is best-known as the producer and director of the Tekken fighting game series. Harada currently serves as a general manager at Bandai Namco , as well as a lead for the fighting game esports division of the company.

The director began his career in Namco as a promoter, surpassing sales records in his first year. After receiving a commendation from the president of the company, he moved into game development. Harada has provided his voice for numerous characters in the franchise including Marshall Law and Yoshimitsu. He first served as director on Tekken 3 . He has also contributed to a few titles in the Soulcalibur franchise.

San Japan 2025 will take place from August 29-31 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Jose, Texas.



Source: San Japan's Instagram account