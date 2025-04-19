Live-Action The Remarried Empress Adaptation Reveals Main Cast

Adaptation of webtoon with 2.6 billion views to star Min-a Shin, Jong-suk Lee, more

Image via Studio N's website © Naver Webtoon

Studio N , a subsidiary of Naver WEBTOON , confirmed the live-action series adaptation of The Remarried Empress webtoon on April 14 along with the main cast.

Actress Min-a Shin will play Navier, the dignified empress with a cold demeanor. Jong-suk Lee will portray Prince Heinrey of the Western Kingdom, who falls for Navier at first sight. Ji-hoon Ju and Se-young Lee will take on the roles of Emperor Sovieshu and the concubine Rashta, respectively.

Originally a web novel by Alphatart and later adapted into a webtoon illustrated by SUMPUL , The Remarried Empress revolves around Navier, the perfect Empress of the Eastern Empire, who chooses divorce after discovering that her husband, Emperor Sovieshu, plans to replace her with his mistress. Determined to reclaim her status, Navier resolves to become an Empress in another land.

The webtoon gained attention through a past Naver Series commercial featuring actress Soo Ae reciting a key line from the series.

The webtoon has over 2.6 billion global views, and has been translated into 10 languages. The series has a strong international following, particularly in Japan.

Despite initial concerns about adapting the medieval Western palace setting — with its aristocrats, balls, elaborate dresses, and magic — Studio N stated it plans to faithfully recreate the original world of the series.

A streaming platform for the series is not decided yet.

The English version of the The Remarried Empress webtoon is available on WEBTOON . Ize Press is releasing the series in print.

Fans can read the English version of the web novel on Yonder.

Source: YNA (Kyung-yoon Kim)