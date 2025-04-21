The Irregular at Magic High School Novels' 26th Volume Gets Manga on May 16

returns from previous 2 adaptations as artist for new manga

Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei : Invasion-hen

The Irregular at Magic High School

The May issue of'smagazine revealed last Friday thatwill launch a manga adaptation of the 26th novel volume of'slight novel series in the magazine's next issue on May 16. The manga is titled: Invasion Arc).

Takeda ended their Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Ichijō Masaki Tenkō-hen ( The Irregular at Magic High School : Masaki Ichijō Transfers Schools Arc) manga, the adaptation of the 19th novel volume, in the same issue. Takeda launched the manga in Monthly G Fantasy in November 2024. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in the same month.

Takeda's Shizoku Kaigi-hen manga launched in G Fantasy in March 2020, and ended in September 2024. Square Enix published the manga's ninth volume in November 2024.

A manga adaptation of the Yotsuba Keishō-hen (Yotsuba Succession) arc by Tsuna Kitaumi launched in G Fantasy in December 2019. The manga ended in its third and final volume, which shipped in May 2022. Fumino Hayashi and Chiaki Nagaoka were credited with composition. The manga adapted volume 16 of the original novel series. Kitaumi also drew the Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Double Seven-hen , Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Kyūkōsen-hen , and Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Nyūgaku-hen manga.

Tsutomu Satou 's The Irregular at Magic High School ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008, and ended with the 32nd volume in September 2020. Two sequels shipped in October 2020 and January 2021.

Yen Press publishes the original The Irregular at Magic High School light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga.

The irregular at magic high school TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , premiered in October 2020 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime's third television season premiered on April 2024. The anime franchise also includes the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017. The Honor Student at Magic High School manga inspired a 13-episode TV anime that premiered in July 2021.

The light novels' "Yotsuba Keishō-hen" will also get an anime film adaptation titled Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Yotsuba Keishō-hen ( The Irregular at Magic High School : Yotsuba Succession Arc), which will premiere "next winter."

