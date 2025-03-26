The Irregular at Magic High School: Ichijō Masaki Tenkō-hen Manga Ends on April 18

Image via Amazon ©Tsutomo Satou, Kana Ishida, Hazumi Takeda, Square Enix

The April issue of'smagazine announced on March 18 that's: Masaki Ichijō Transfers Schools Arc) manga, the adaptation of the 19th novel volume of'slight novel series, will end in the magazine's next issue on April 18.

The manga is a sequel to Takeda's previous manga in the series Shizoku Kaigi-hen (Master Clans Conference). While there is no arc in the novels named "Masaki Ichijō Transfers Schools Arc," the story is part of the "Master Clans Conference" arc covered in volumes 17-19 of the original novels. Takeda's previous manga covered volumes 17-18, while this new manga covers volume 19, the part of the story when Masaki Ichijō temporarily transfers from Third High School to First High School to investigate the terrorist bombing of the Ten Master Clans' Selection Meeting.

Takeda launched the manga in Monthly G Fantasy on November 18. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume on November 27.

Takeda's Shizoku Kaigi-hen manga launched in G Fantasy in March 2020, and ended on September 18. Takeda drew the manga, and Kana Ishida was credited with character design. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in September 2020, and the ninth volume on November 27, the same date as the release of the first volume of Ichijō Masaki Tenkō-hen .

A manga adaptation of the Yotsuba Keishō-hen (Yotsuba Succession) arc by Tsuna Kitaumi launched in G Fantasy in December 2019. The manga ended in its third and final volume, which shipped in May 2022. Fumino Hayashi and Chiaki Nagaoka were credited with composition. The manga adapted volume 16 of the original novel series. Kitaumi also drew the Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Double Seven-hen , Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Kyūkōsen-hen , and Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Nyūgaku-hen manga.

Tsutomu Satou 's The irregular at magic high school ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008, and ended with the 32nd volume in September 2020. Two sequels shipped in October 2020 and January 2021.

Yen Press publishes the original The irregular at magic high school light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga.

The irregular at magic high school TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , premiered in October 2020 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime's third television season premiered on April 4. The anime franchise also includes the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017. The Honor Student at Magic High School manga inspired a 13-episode TV anime that premiered in July 2021.

The light novels' "Yotsuba Keishō-hen" will also get an anime film adaptation titled Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Yotsuba Keishō-hen ( The irregular at magic high school : Yotsuba Succession Arc), which will premiere "next winter."

