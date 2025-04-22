'Shut Up, Takamori!' Manga Ends on May 22

Manga launched in 2023

Image courtesy of Manga UP!

Shut Up, Takamori!

The May issue of'smagazine revealed on on Tuesday that's) manga will end with its next chapter in the magazine's next issue on May 22.

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Minamikawa knows the secret of the boy who sits next to her in class, Takamori. That's because she can hear people's thoughts, and Takamori's thoughts are full of how he's madly in love with her! Can she somehow silence Takamori's ever-persistent inner voice, or will she die of embarrassment first?! The story of this telepath's high school romantic comedy begins!

Haruno debuted the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker in June 2023 as a one-shot story before it got a serialization later that year. Square Enix published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on January 21.