'Shut Up, Takamori!' Manga Ends on May 22
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga launched in 2023
The May issue of Square Enix's Gangan Joker magazine revealed on on Tuesday that Kamiharu Haruno's Shut Up, Takamori! (Takamori-kun o Damara Setai!!) manga will end with its next chapter in the magazine's next issue on May 22.
Square Enix's Manga UP! Global service is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Minamikawa knows the secret of the boy who sits next to her in class, Takamori. That's because she can hear people's thoughts, and Takamori's thoughts are full of how he's madly in love with her! Can she somehow silence Takamori's ever-persistent inner voice, or will she die of embarrassment first?! The story of this telepath's high school romantic comedy begins!
Haruno debuted the manga in Square Enix's Gangan Joker in June 2023 as a one-shot story before it got a serialization later that year. Square Enix published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on January 21.
Source: Gangan Joker May issue