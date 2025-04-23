FuRyu Announces New Varlet High School RPG for Switch, PS5, PC

Game featuring Triad Stats system launches on August 28

FuRyu announced on Wednesday a new high school-themed role-playing game from Team Noir titled Varlet for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game is scheduled for release on August 28. The company streamed an announcement trailer, which features the theme song "Shiori" performed by Minoru Suzuki as her character Aruka.

Image courtesy of FuRyu © FURYU Corporation

The company describes the game:

Welcome within the halls of Kousei Academy, the first school to implement the cross-reality, virtual reality network known as "Johari", which is used for everything from finding basic information and making purchases to serving as a social networking and messaging app. The app has resulted in a marked increase in users desire for approval and attention amongst peers, and soon an urban legend begins circulating about users disappearing into otherworldly “Glitches” if those desires grow too strong. And worse yet, monsters inhabiting the “Glitches” are said to replace users in the real world leaving everyone none the wiser. The protagonist soon discovers that this urban legend is very real and some students have already been replaced by monsters, forcing them to take a stand. As a member of the Student Support Services (SSS), a guild dedicated to solving the academy's troubles, players must guide their friends, strengthen bonds, and fight to protect the school from impending doom. However, navigating these relationships comes with its own challenges - getting too close to multiple people may lead to unexpected consequences.

The game features a "Triad Stats" system, which shapes character progression based on player choices. Six attributes are divided between Light and Dark Triad traits, and they influence dialogue and battle skills. Light Triad stats include morality, sympathy, and altruism, while Dark Triad are Machiavellianism, psychopathy, and narcissism.

Cast members include:

The company will reveal more details in the future.

FuRyu streamed a teaser video for a project from Team Noir ( Monark ) on April 18:

// 新作学園RPG、始動。 // 2025-04-24 // ERROR: True self not recognized ▶ https://cs.furyu.jp/teaser/new -rpg/(@team_noir_info)April 18

The company initially teased the new project last October.

Publisher FuRyu and developer Lancarse launched the Monark game for PlayStaion 4, PS5, and Switch in Japan in October 2021. Clouded Leopard Entertainment released the game in Asia on the same day it was released in Japan with Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean subtitle support. The game's English version launched in February 2020 for Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam .

Source: Email correspondence